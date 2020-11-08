Alex Trebek’s Kids: How Many Children Did He Have?

Alex Trebek was the proud father of three children. Trebek, who died on Sunday, has two biological children, Matthew and Emily with his wife Jean Trebek, and adopted his first wife, Elaine Trebek Kares’s daughter Nicky.

The blended family came together in 2019 to talk about their dad on his second Father’s Day during his battle with pancreatic cancer, according to Survivor Net. Jean spoke of the relationship between the kids before posing some questions to them.

“It really pleases me that Matthew, Emily and Nicky have become such great friends and close siblings.”

Nicky Trebek Followed In Her Dad’s Footsteps

Nicky Trebek was adopted by Alex after he married her mom in 1974 – she was 6 years old. Her path brought her to the Jeopardy set where she works in the production department, according to her IMDb page.

Matt Trebek Career Echos That Of Alex’s Dad

Matt chose a restaurant career, following the path of his grandfather who was a chef in Canada. He owns three restaurants in Harlem, New York – Oso, Lucille’s Coffee & Cocktails, Pizza By Lucille’s.

“I think the opening of my restaurants sort of brought things full circle because his dad was a chef at a hotel in Canada,” Matt notes.

Emily Trebek Turned Her Dad’s Teachings Into A Career

Emily learned some building skills from Alex and turned that interest into a career as an interior designer and house flipper.

“He also has always been into construction so I think that rubbed off on me too,” she says.