Alex Trebek’s Kids: How Many Children Did He Have?

Alex Trebek was the proud father of three children. Trebek, who died on Sunday, has two biological children, Matthew and Emily with his wife Jean Trebek, and adopted his first wife, Elaine Trebek Kares’s daughter Nicky.

The blended family came together in 2019 to talk about their dad on his second Father’s Day during his battle with pancreatic cancer, according to Survivor Net. Jean spoke of the relationship between the kids before posing some questions to them.

“It really pleases me that Matthew, Emily and Nicky have become such great friends and close siblings.”

Each of his children may have followed their own path in life, but they were each influenced by their family in some way.

Nicky Trebek Followed In Her Dad’s Footsteps

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Nicky Trebek was adopted by Alex after he married her mom in 1974 — she was 6 years old. Her path brought her to the Jeopardy set in 1984 when the show first began. She returned to the set in 2015, where she works in the production department, according to her IMDb page.

In addition to her work on the show, Nicky is a singer/songwriter.

Nicky has also modeled for Vogue, Cosmo, Mademoiselle, Glamour, Self and Allure magazines. She also designs clothes for her own brand, Rock Idol.

In an interview with Inside Wink, Nicky shared that one of her best memories with her dad was a vacation for just two of them to Hawaii where she got to meet Vincent Price. On the same trip, Alex shared his upcoming nuptials with his daughter.

“On that trip, he told me he was going to marry Jean and I could see how happy he was!”

Matt Trebek’s Career Echos That Of Alex’s Dad

Kris Connor / Getty Images

Matt chose a restaurant career after becoming a certified mixologist, following a similar path to his grandfather who was a chef in Canada. He currently owns three restaurants in Harlem, New York – Oso, Lucille’s Coffee & Cocktails, Pizza By Lucille’s.

“I think the opening of my restaurants sort of brought things full circle because his dad was a chef at a hotel in Canada,” Matt notes.

When he opened his first restaurant, Oso, which serves Mexican street food and craft cocktails, he told Fordham News he does not get his sense of taste from his dad.

“He would be fine eating chicken, white rice and broccoli for the rest of his life.”

His other dining spots are named for his grandmother Lucille, Alex’s mom.

Emily Trebek Turned Her Dad’s Teachings Into A Career

David Becker / Getty Images

Emily learned building skills from Alex growing up and turned that interest into a career as an interior designer and house flipper.

“He also has always been into construction so I think that rubbed off on me too,” she says.

In an interview for the Jeopardy blog J!Buzz, she shared that her dad was there for every major purchase she’s made, checking out everything from crawl spaces to electrical wiring. He would advise her on the updates, oftentimes saving her time and money. She recalled a time where the electrician said to rewire the whole house, but her dad recommended just a few rooms. He would fuss that she didn’t need to have a home inspected – but she would anyway only to find out his notes were spot-on.