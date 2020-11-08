Katelyn Runck Sizzles In A Sexy Striped Ensemble That Flaunts Serious Cleavage

Brunette beauty Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy triple update in which she showed off her curvaceous figure. The photos were captured in the Maldives, as the geotag indicated, and they were captured by LHGFX Photography, the photographer behind most of Katelyn’s sizzling snaps.

In the first shot, she stood outdoors, with several exotic plants visible in the background. She flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage in the sexy look, which featured a plunging neckline. The garment was crafted from a black-and-white striped material with loose sleeves, the fabric draping over her toned upper arms. The material hugged her ample assets before two thick straps wrapped around her torso. The top ended just below her breasts, leaving plenty of her chiseled stomach exposed.

She paired the revealing top with a skirt made from the same striped fabric. The garment rode low on her hips, with the waistband settling an inch or so below her belly button, and the material cascaded down her sculpted stems. It featured a tie detail on one side and a slit that extended all the way to her upper thigh, showing off a tantalizing glimpse of her incredible leg.

Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in a tousled style, and she gazed seductively at the camera in the steamy shot.

The second shot was captured from a further perspective, showing off the full look. The hem of the skirt came to right around her knees, leaving her calves bare, and she was also barefoot in the snap. Katelyn posed with one hand on her slim waist and the other holding the hem of one side of her skirt, lifting it up so that her legs were on display.

She finished the post with a video clip in which she gave her audience a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the photoshoot, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 12,500 likes within two hours of going live, as well as 536 comments from her audience.

“Beautiful as usual Katelyn,” one fan wrote.

“I’ve literally given you all the compliments that I could think of but still it’s not enough to describe your beauty entirely,” another follower chimed in.

“You’re extremely stunning,” a third fan remarked.

“You never fail to amaze us with your immense beauty,” yet another commented, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

