Valeria Orsini Shows Off Insane Curves In Skintight Workout Ensemble

American bombshell Valeria Orsini uploaded some sizzling new content for her 4.2 million Instagram followers on Sunday, November 8, sending thousands into a frenzy.

The six-slide series, which consisted of one image and five videos, displayed the 30-year-old fitness model at the gym, as machinery and equipment filled the background behind her. Valeria stood out most in every frame as she switched between a number of exercises.

In the first frame, Valeria stood with the front of her body facing the camera. She posed with both hands on her hips as she propped her booty out to showcase her curves. Her legs were parted and she wore a serious expression on her face as she directed her glance towards the camera’s lens. She focused on push-ups in the second slide, and plyometrics in the third. She partook in hip-thrusts for the fourth slide, and squats in the fifth. She ran in place in the last slide, as she leaned into a workout bench.

Her long blond locks were pulled back into a high ponytail that fell around her back and shoulders.

Valeria’s outfit consisted of a sporty brown crop-top that featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The tight garment was designed with a low-cut body that pushed forth a great deal of the model’s cleavage. She paired the number with matching, formfitting bottoms that easily flaunted her curvy hips, pert derriere, and toned legs. The pants’ high-rise design also accented her chiseled core.

The model combined the athletic look with a pair of white sneakers from Adidas.

In the caption, she tagged and promoted Adrenaline Shot Energy, an energy drink company. She also revealed that she was in Miami and it was a “rainy day.”

Valeria’s latest post was met with a large amount of approval and support from social media users, amassing more than 5,000 likes and 43,000 views since being uploaded a few hours ago. More than 300 followers headed to the comments section to vocalize their admiration for her famous figure, stunning looks, and scanty ensembles.

“Mama you look great,” one individual wrote, adding a fire and heart-eye emoji to their compliment.

“Prefect body,” another admirer chimed in, filling their compliment with kiss-face emoji.

“You motivate me very much,” a third fan asserted.

“Yesss mami, great job,” a fourth person added.

The stunner has shared many jaw-dropping looks to her Instagram account lately. Just yesterday, she shared a video in which she rocked three revealing ensembles from Lotus Couture. That upload has received more than 7,000 likes, so far.