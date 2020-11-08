Brit Manuela Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skimpy Lavender Bikini

On Sunday, November 8, American model Brit Manuela uploaded three tantalizing photos for her 1.2 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the first image, the 26-year-old sat outside on steps in front of what appears to be a house. She spread her legs and brought her arms together. She rested one of her arms on top of her knee and tilted her head, as she looked directly at the camera.

Brit changed her location for the following photo. She leaned against a white wall and touched her hair, while she continued to focus her gaze on the photographer. The final shot showed the model posing in a similar way as she did in the first picture.

For the photos, Brit sizzled in a lavender bikini that featured a plunging top and high-cut bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit, which was from the swimwear brand IIXIIST, put her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs on full display. She finished off the sexy look with a pair of small hoop earrings and a gold pendant necklace.

The geotag suggested that the location of the photo shoot was Los Angeles, California.

In the caption, Brit advertised for IIXIIST by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 29,000 likes. Quite a few of Brit’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Oh my goodness, what a perfect body! Stunning beautiful! And such a beautiful appearance, what a smile. I’m melting,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“You are sooo beautiful my love,” added a different devotee, along with numerous heart-eye emoji.

“Such a pretty color on you,” remarked another admirer.

“This is what perfection looks like,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The social media sensation graciously responded to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Brit has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post content that shows her wearing revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a series of snaps, in which she wore a mini dress adorned with a butterfly pattern. That post has been liked over 27,000 times since it was shared.