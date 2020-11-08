Jean Trebek: Who Is Alex Trebek’s Wife?

Alex Trebek married his wife Jean Currivan Trebek in 1990, two years after meeting her at a party. The couple had two children together and were married for 30 years until the iconic game show host’s tragic passing due following a long battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. While Currivan Trebek maintained her privacy throughout the majority of their message, she began to open up publicly in the months following her husband’s diagnosis, even penning an essay describing the immediate shock and how the beloved host of Jeopardy! was living with cancer.

“It felt as if the bottom dropped out of my world. Again. Alex has been everything to me. I met him when I was 21, a challenging period in my life. His friendship—we were friends for a long time before becoming a couple—changed my life,” Jean wrote.

She went on to compare the impact to when she received the tragic news of her brother Chris’ death in a car accident in 1984. She also described her husband’s resolve in continuing to make the most out of life despite having the knowledge he was so close to death. He underwent chemo and shifted to a healthy diet while continuing to film new Jeopardy! episodes. Trebek would sometimes begin his day as early as 5:45 a.m. in order to complete as much as he possibly could.