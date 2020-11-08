Morgan Ketzner Flaunts Her Bronzed Bod In White Ruched Bikini

Morgan Ketzner went scantily clad for her most recent Instagram snap on Sunday afternoon. The model flaunted her fit figure as she sported a skimpy bathing suit.

Morgan soaked up some sun as she showed off her modeling skills in front of the camera while wearing a white ruched bikini that complemented her bronzed bod perfectly. The skimpy top fit tightly around her chest and featured a square neckline that showed off a hint of her ample cleavage.

The matching bottoms hugged her petite waist snugly and were cut high over her curvy hips. The garment cast a spotlight on her flat tummy and rock-hard abs, while giving fans a peek at her muscular thighs. Morgan’s laid-back look was jazzed up a bit as she sported a pair of large sunglasses on her face.

Morgan stood outside in the sun for the snap. She pushed her hip out dramatically and left one arm hanging at her side. The other came up to grab at her glasses while she tilted her head downward and stared seductively into the camera.

Sitting next to her, a white outdoor sofa could be seen. The bright blue sky was also visible behind her. She geotagged her location as Las Vegas, Nevada.

She wore her long, sandy blond hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose strands that spilled over both of her shoulders.

Morgan’s 593,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 5,200 times in less than an hour after it was published to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 200 remarks about the post during that time.

“You are a beautiful angel,” one follower wrote.

“Yes indeed and you are classically stunning,” another stated.

“I’m paying attention,” a third user gushed.

“Wow this is a great photo of you Morg. You look like a million bucks for sure. Wish I was in Vegas right about now,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online pics. She’s often seen rocking racy outfits such as teeny tops, sexy bathing suits, and tight pants in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Morgan recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a skimpy tan crop and a pair of blue bikini bottoms while enjoying some time by the water. To date, that post has raked in more than 29,000 likes and over 820 comments.