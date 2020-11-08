‘Little Mix’s’ Leigh-Anne Pinnock Slays In Little Black Dress With Risque Cutout

Little Mix beauty Leigh-Anne Pinnock looked sensational in a very grown-up little black dress on Saturday November 6. The stunning singer uploaded two super glamorous images of her weekend look to Instagram, as she thanked the team on British singing competition Little Mix: The Search for a “truly amazing” final show.

Leigh-Anne rocked a figure-hugging black dress as she posed against a large white door for the photoshoot. The gown’s revealing cut perfectly showcased her enviable figure and toned pins. Its unusual neckline comprised two circles of stiff material that protected the pop star’s modesty, with a plunging fish tail-shaped cutout in the center. The strapless gown ensured Leigh-Anne’s toned arms and shoulders were on full display, adding an extra sultry edge to the look. It nipped in at the waist, highlighting her trim midriff, while the mini skirt hugged her hips and was hemmed at the upper thigh.

The “Shout Out To My Ex” hitmaker wore a slew of hip accessories that added a trendy vibe to the look, including sparkling hooped earrings, a glittering bangle on her right wrist, and a selection of rings. Her shoes were classic high-heeled sandals, with one strap across the bottom of her toes, and the other wrapped around her ankle. Leigh-Anne’s curls were swept into an elegant up ‘do, with tendrils left down at the front to frame her pretty face.

In the first shot, Leigh-Anne leaned against the door frame with her right hand, and crossed her right leg over her left as she glanced off to her right. She placed her other hand over her left hip, further highlighting her curves. The second image in the slideshow gave the pop singer’s fans a closer look at her hairstyle and the intricate cutout of the dress.

The post garnered over 290,000 likes in less than a day, with many of the Brit’s 6 million followers taking to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sizzling hot look.

“This dress gives me life,” wrote one fan, alongside a heart-eye emoji.

“This look is everything girl,” commented another follower, who added heart-eye and crying emoji to their complimentary words.

“OH MY WORD LEIGH,” added a third, with a string of emoji including star-eye, red heart, and fire.

Leigh-Anne is no stranger to showing off her fashion credentials on Instagram. As The Inquisitr reported, earlier on November 6, the pop star wowed her social media followers with a look that incorporated a black blazer and luminous yellow thigh-high boots. You can see the post here.