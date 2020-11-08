Alex Trebek Dead, ‘Jeopardy’ Host Dies At 80 After Battle With Pancreatic Cancer

Alex Trebek has died. According to TMZ, the beloved Jeopardy host passed away at the age of 80 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

“Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” a spokesperson from the show told the news outlet.

He is survived by his wife, Jean, and their two kids, Emily and Matthew.

Trebek Was Diagnosed In 2019 & Stayed Positive About His Diagnosis

Greg DeGuire / Getty Images

Trebek was diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer back in March 2019. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trebek made the announcement in a YouTube video. He remained optimistic, telling his millions of fans that he was set to undergo treatment.

“Just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week, I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Now, normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rates statistics for this disease,” he said at the time.

Immediately following his diagnosis, Trebek started chemotherapy. He hadn’t made any plans to retire from hosting Jeopardy and continued filming the show until the coronavirus shut down production. Many people were under the impression that Trebek was doing well, despite the odds that had been stacked against him.

According to The American Cancer Association, there is a 50 percent survival rate for pancreatic cancer patients over five years. However, according to Healthline, the median survival rate for a person diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer is two to six months.

Trebek Was Set To Resume Hosting ‘Jeopardy’ In July

Throughout the course of Trebek’s treatment, he remained positive. It was presumed that he was part of Jeopardy’s production when it was scheduled to resume in July. According to CNN, precautions were put in place to keep everyone safe amid the pandemic.

“While some things may have changed behind the scenes and on the set to keep everyone safe, fans can expect to see the same Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy they have come to love when the season starts,” a statement from a Sony Pictures Television spokesperson read at the time.