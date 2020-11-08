William deVry Continues To Banter With ‘General Hospital’ Fans After Hinting He’s Left The Show

General Hospital star William deVry is still not in a position to directly confirm the rumors that he’s been fired from the show. However, he’s shared plenty of teasers via Twitter that certainly seem to tell his supporers that his days in Port Charles as Julian Jerome have come to an end.

Rumors about deVry’s possible departure had already been swirling for a while, but the buzz escalated a couple of weeks ago. A media outlet suggested that both deVry and Emme Rylan (Lulu Spencer) had been fired, and unfortunately, nothing has emerged to counter those reports.

Earlier this week, deVry shared a photo via his Twitter page that seemed to signal he had officially wrapped up his time on the General Hospital set. Over the weekend, plenty of additional tweets seemed to reinforce that.

“@WilliamdeVry1 someone posted on Facebook that you tweeted that you are not leaving GH. I found you an absolute pleasure to watch and I hope you are not leaving!!!” one General Hospital fan tweeted on Saturday.

Unfortunately, the actor was not able to say anything to help this viewer feel any better about the rumors and reports.

“Just a lot of bad information out there. I haven’t been much help. I’ve been tossing funny Tweets around. But it’s all in good fun. Whatever happens life is good. 7 years of GH is a blessing,” deVry replied.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

Several other General Hospital viewers have tweeted at deVry expressing their sadness over the idea that he’ll soon be gone. Oftentimes, he has replied back to them with appreciative emoji or a simple “Xo” response.

One thread on Twitter had deVry and his followers bantering about the characters of Anna Devane, Robert Scorpio, and Holly Sutton. As General Hospital fans recently saw, the character of Holly was supposedly killed off, but then shown to be alive and held captive somewhere. Emma Samms, who has played Holly on and off for decades now, was briefly shown.

“I hope ’35’ yrs later your fans still support you, remember your great contributions, cheer for your legacy & know the truth,” one person noted, referencing Samms’ time with the soap.

“Nobody will remember me. Emma Sam’s is memorable,” deVry quipped in return.

Based on deVry’s post a few days ago signaling the end of his time on set, it seems as if General Hospital viewers may only have a few weeks left before Julian’s fate is revealed. Spoilers from SheKnows Soaps tease that Julian will make a confession on Monday, and it is known he’ll have a difficult discussion with Sonny Corinthos.

Next week, Julian will have his back against the wall according to General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see how and when this all ends for Julian. Unfortunately, based on deVry’s social media activity, it doesn’t sound as if there’s too much hope for a happy ending here and his fans are not very pleased.