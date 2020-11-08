Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Shows Off Her Perky Booty In Skintight Leggings & A Cropped Hoodie By The Lake

Anna Nystrom received a lot of love from her 8.4 million Instagram in response to her Saturday post. She was photographed in a stunning, serene setting, but it was her killer physique that really got people talking.

The model stood on some rocks that were along the edge of a lake. Her body was angled mostly toward the water, but she twisted her torso to the side to a degree. She looked off to the side, the profile of her face captured by the photographer.

The Swedish beauty had her blond tresses pulled back into a ponytail, and she played with her locks with one hand. She wore a relatively basic outfit, although nothing looks ordinary on Anna’s fit figure.

Skintight gray leggings covered Anna’s muscular legs. The fit highlighted her pert derriere and the styling of the gray hoodie helped to showcase her hourglass curves.

The hoodie was in a light color and seemed to be a cropped style. The bottom hem grazed the waistband of Anna’s leggings and revealed a hint of her bare skin and emphasized her slender waist.

Anna wore white sneakers to complete the look. She bent one knee as she stood and took in the exquisite scenery, resting the toes of that foot lightly on the rocks beneath her.

This was a photo that Anna seemingly felt needed no additional explanation. She simply put an emoji of a muscular arm in her caption and the geotag just noted that this was taken somewhere in Sweden.

In less than 24 hours, Anna’s post had garnered nearly 130,000 likes and 1,000 comments. Quite a few people noted that the snap showed a beautiful view, and it seemed implied that oftentimes this was a reference to Anna’s jaw-dropping curves, not necessarily the landscape.

“Stunning, just Amazing,” one fan noted.

“Absolute stunner and gorgeous beauty,” another declared.

“Such a gorgeous woman, not to mention a very beautiful body,” a follower raved.

“My favorite photo angle You are perfect,” someone else wrote.

Anna is quite adept at choosing ensembles that beautifully highlight her hourglass curves. A few days ago, she shared a snapshot that showed her wearing a fabulous white bathing suit.

That snap showed Anna in another breathtaking outdoor setting somewhere in Sweden. She certainly revealed more bare skin in that picture in comparison to this new one. However, her incredible physique successfully raised temperatures in both cases.

The Swedish model regularly showcases her peachy posterior much like she did in this snapshot. Given the significant reaction she received from her millions of followers, however, it was clear that they never tire of this type of pose from her.