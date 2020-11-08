Lydia Farley Flaunts Flawless Figure In Unbuttoned Cropped Top As She Poses Amid Stunning Spanish Scenery

Instagram model Lydia Farley looked phenomenal in a casual but revealing outfit for her latest social media update. The influencer showed off her fabulous body in an unbuttoned cropped top and jeans in the snap, which was uploaded on Saturday November 7.

The social media star’s shirt was made from a flimsy material in a chocolate brown hue. While the garment featured a row of small white buttons up the front, Lydia had chosen to leave all but one of the buttons unfastened for the racy photoshoot, ensuring she showed off plenty of skin. As a result, the shirt’s neckline was left in a deep V, with the material spreading out once more under the single fastened button. The piece also included a collar with small lapels, and its hemline reached the influencer’s midriff, leaving her toned stomach on show. Lydia teamed the top with tight jeans in a light blue, which — in keeping with the current Y2K trend — had a super low rise cut.

Lydia accessorized the relaxed ensemble with two oversized silver hooped earrings, as well as a pair of small studs higher up her earlobe. She also made the most of her stomach being on display with a bejeweled belly button stud. The American model wore her brown tresses styles in loose waves cascading from a left side parting.

In the first shot of the multi-upload, Lydia stood facing the camera with a slight smile playing at her lips and both hands placed flat against her lower back. The second shot was a selfie that gave fans a closer look at the influencer’s pretty face. The rural background for both shots — which were geotagged in Spain’s Balearic Islands — was absolutely breathtaking, with a valley of trees and bushes visible. A mountain blanketed with greenery could also been seen behind Lydia, while the patio she stood on was surrounded by pretty red flowers. The terracotta roof of a traditional Spanish house was visible in the first shot. The photo’s caption, which Lydia wrote in Spanish, translates as “very happy.”

A number of the Instagram model’s 807,000 followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the cute photos.

“Well everytime I see you you look happy and staying positive is one of your best features,” wrote one fan, who added two smiley face emoji and a black heart to their words.

“When I see you I am speechless and have no words at this hour! You are so beautiful that you shine with love! You are charming and beautiful, O beauty of beauty!,” commented another, particularly enthusiastic, fan with a shocked cat emoji.

“So beautiful my darling,” added a third.