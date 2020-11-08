Suzy Cortez Flaunts Bombshell Body & Goes Nude In Sexy Mirror Selfie

Suzy Cortez wowed her eager audience by posting a sexy mirror selfie that showed off her fit physique. The update was added to Suzy’s feed on Sunday, and it proved to be the perfect weekend treat for her 2.4 million followers.

The photo captured the social media star posed in front of a floor-length mirror that was positioned in front of a window set, allowing an abundance of sunlight to spill in. Suzy appeared to be in a small room, and there was a bed beside her that was covered with random items, including makeup brushes. She turned her figure in profile, crouching down slightly and turning her shoulders to the camera. Suzy arched her back slightly and he looked into her cell phone with an alluring stare.

The Miss BumBum World 2019 titleholder went totally nude for the occasion. She strategically covered one breast with her hand, using the opposite arm to cover what was necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines. Suzy tucked both arms near her sides, and one of her toned and tatted biceps was on full display. The smoking hot look also allowed the Brazilian model to show off her rock-hard abs and the tattoo on her lower right hip.

Suzy’s muscular lower half was also very much on display for her eager audience to admire. Her side profile looked nothing short of amazing, and her shapely thighs were able to be seen in their entirety. She wore her long, brunette locks with a deep side part, and they spilled over her shoulders and back.

Suzy kept her accessories to a minimum, rocking a set of gold bracelets and a gold cross necklace that matched. To go along with the casual theme, Suzy went barefoot for the scandalous look. As of this writing, the photo has only been live on Suzy’s page for a few minutes, but it’s attracted a ton of attention. More than 11,000 social media users double-tapped the upload, and nearly 200 flocked to the comments section to show their admiration.

“Perfect body,” one follower gushed, adding a series of various emoji, including flames, hearts, and red lips.

“The curves of your body tell me everything I want to know,” a second social media user wrote.

“Very beautiful, my friend, thank you,” another chimed in with a single flame emoji.

“OMG,” a fourth exclaimed.

This is not the only time this week that a post from Suzy has generated a lot of buzz. Previously, it was reported by The Inquisitr that she smoldered in a minuscule thong swimsuit.