Melania Trump ‘Counting Every Minute’ Until She Can Divorce Donald Once He’s Out Of White House, Aide Says

Melania Trump may not share in her husband’s disappointment with apparently losing the 2020 presidential election, with one prominent former White House aide saying the first lady is counting down the minutes until she can file for divorce.

On Saturday, major American news networks called the race in favor of Democratic candidate Joe Biden after he unofficially won the state of Pennsylvania. The call put Biden in line to win the presidency and send Donald Trump to a surprising early defeat, a rare occurrence for a sitting president. While he has remained defiant, saying on Twitter that he won the race and promising lawsuits to combat unfounded claims of election fraud, reports indicate that the first lady may be ready to leave.

As The Daily Mail noted, many close to Melania Trump have predicted that she is unhappy in the marriage and has plans to file for divorce once he is out of office.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former Trump administration member and onetime star of The Apprentice, said she believes the president’s wife is headed out. Newman speculated that Melania Trump needed to wait until the pressure of living in the White House had lessened, and then would make her move.

“Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce,” Newman said. “If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he’s in office, he would find a way to punish her.”

TASOS KATOPODIS / Getty Images

There have already been a number of reports leading up to this speculation. As The Inquisitr noted, a book claimed that Melania Trump delayed her move from the couple’s former home in Manhattan to the White House in 2017 because she was renegotiating her prenuptial agreement and cooling off a bit after numerous reports of his sexual infidelities, including an alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The tell-all book by Mary Jordan, The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump, used interviews with more than 100 people familiar with the first lady to paint a picture of a wife upset over his very public sexual indiscretions. Jordan claimed that she used that leverage to ensure a stronger financial commitment to the couple’s son.

“She wanted proof in writing that when it came to financial opportunities and inheritance, Barron would be treated as more of an equal to Trump’s oldest three children,” Jordan wrote in the book.

Others have poked fun at the rumors, including a British celebrity dating television show that offered Melania Trump a spot.