WWE Rumors: Real Reason For Liv Morgan’s ‘SmackDown’ Absence Revealed Amid Speculation About Her Future

Some fans and pundits have been wondering why WWE’s Liv Morgan was absent from this week’s Friday Night SmackDown. According to Ringside News, she was reportedly at the event, but Vince McMahon had no plans for her on the night.

Morgan’s tag team partner, Ruby Riott, competed on the latest episode. The Riott Squad member won a triple threat match to qualify for the women’s team at Survivor Series. However, Morgan wasn’t even at ringside to lend her support.

As the report highlighted, it’s not uncommon for performers to be in attendance for shows and not be used. The typical reason for them being left out is that Vince McMahon doesn’t accept any storyline or match pitches involving them from the creative team.

Some fans may have been concerned about Morgan’s absence, however, as she’s been discussing future plans outside of WWE recently.

As documented by eWrestlingNews.com, she took to social media last week and thanked the company for taking a chance on her. The superstar was feeling nostalgic after watching some old Tough Enough footage.

She then revealed that she was moving into real estate. Morgan’s post didn’t indicate that she was planning on retiring from in-ring competition any time soon, so fans can still expect to see her in the squared circle.

In her post, Morgan noted that she had to learn all about the real estate profession first, though she does appear to be looking ahead to her career after wrestling. It’s also something that she can pursue while remaining an active in-ring performer.

Morgan is a recent addition to the Friday Night SmackDown roster. She joined the brand following last month’s brand, and her lack of appearances this week could just be a case of creative having nothing for her at this time.

WWE reportedly has a tendency to book shows on the fly at the moment. While she missed this week’s episode of the blue brand’s weekly program, it’s possible that she’ll return to screens soon.

Morgan has experienced an interesting year in regard to her storylines. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she began 2020 as Lana’s heartbroken ex-lover after returning from a lengthy hiatus to interrupt “The Ravishing Russian’s” wedding to Bobby Lashley.

Morgan revealed that she and Lana had been having an affair months before, which resulted in the company receiving some criticism from LGBTQ groups and members of the community.

Since reuniting with Riott, Morgan hasn’t been featured as prominently, but the pair have added some depth to the women’s duos division.