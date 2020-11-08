4.0 Magnitude Earthquake In Massachusetts Rocks Several New England Towns

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake in Massachusetts caused rumbles across the state and in other areas of New England on Sunday morning. The National Weather Service confirmed that the USGS recorded an earthquake 9 km SSW of Bliss Corner, Massachusetts, at 9:10 a.m. Bliss Corner is located within the town of Dartmouth in Bristol County. So far, no damage has been reported.

According to meteorologist Fred Campagna, the earthquake hit off the coast of Buzzards Bay on Cape Cod and was felt in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.

“It was a typical shallow [earthquake], approximately 15.1 km deep – that’s about 9 miles. USGS has revised it to a magnitude 4.0,” Campagna tweeted. Earlier reports indicated that the earthquake was slightly stronger at 4.2.

#BREAKING: USGS reports preliminary magnitude 4.2 earthquake centered in Buzzards Bay. Shaking was felt all across eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and southern New England. Did you feel it? pic.twitter.com/r50JctcP7T — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) November 8, 2020

Several social media users have taken to Facebook and Twitter to ask if others had felt their homes shake, wondering whether or not what they felt was indeed an earthquake. Many compared the sensation to a large truck driving by outside, while others felt the shaking was more intense and instantly knew it was an earthquake.

“I felt it too in the Hartford area of [Connecticut]. I woke up to it thinking it was my lil brother rocking my bed,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Felt in Warwick, [Rhode Island], for several seconds. More than I’ve ever felt here before,” added another. Warwich is located about 42.1 miles from Bliss Corner.

“Here in New Bedford it was bad. Whole house shook for like 10 seconds,” tweeted a third. New Bedford, Massachusetts, is located about 2.1 miles from the earthquake’s center.

“Felt on Cape Cod! Came to Twitter to see if it was an earthquake or if I was losing my mind,” wrote a fourth person.

The state of Massachusetts is not prone to earthquakes, but they have happened over the years. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Massachusetts has recorded more than 400 known earthquakes that were felt by residents since 1668. The largest in history was the Cape Ann earthquake in 1775. That quake was between 6.0 and 6.3 on the Richter scale and caused damage to hundreds of buildings in the city of Boston.

Prior to this morning’s earthquake, the most recent was recorded in Western Massachusetts back in November 2012, with a magnitude of 1.9. Nearby residents did not feel any rumbles from that particular event, however.

Interestingly, this was not the first earthquake near Bliss Corner, Massachusetts. On May 15, 2011, a 2.1-magnitude quake was recorded about 12 miles from Woods Hole and 11 miles from Bliss Corner.

