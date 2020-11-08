Lucia Javorcekova Tugs At Her Bikini Top & Exposes Ample Cleavage In New Instagram Snap

Lucia Javorcekova stunned her 1.8 million Instagram followers today with a smoking hot snapshot. The Slovakian model rocked a scanty two-piece swimsuit that flaunted her flawless body.

Lucia wore a two-toned crochet bikini that suited her nicely. The top featured minuscule, triangle-style cups that barely contained her voluptuous bust. While it failed to cover the entirety of her breasts, the piece was fully-lined, which obscured her nipples from exposure. The garment also boasted a plunging neckline that flaunted a tantalizing look at her decolletage. Floss-like strings held the piece together, and they went over her neck and tied around her back.

The bombshell sported matching bottoms that featured a low-cut waistband, which accentuated her flat stomach. The high leg cuts exposed a generous amount of skin and highlighted her lean thighs.

In the snap, Lucia was seen enjoying a sunny day at the beach. Clad in her bathing suit, she proudly flaunted her enviable curves in front of the camera. The babe popped her right hip to the side as she tugged at her bikini top, which showed off an ample amount of cleavage, much to the delight of her fans. She raised her left hand to her head and turned her head sideways with closed eyes and a smile.

The color of her bikini complemented her tanned skin well. The blurry background showed a glimpse of the blue sky, the sand, and palm trees.

Lucia wore her brunette hair down. Her locks appeared messy in the shot, seemingly from the strong sea breeze.

In the caption, Lucia wrote an inspirational quote and added a four-leaf clover emoji. According to the geotag, the picture was taken in Dubai. She also shared where she got her skimpy set by tagging the brand in the photo.

Lucia’s avid online admirers loved the newest update, as it earned more than 90,800 likes and over 510 comments. Her fellow influencers and followers flocked to the comments section of the post to let her know how gorgeous and sexy she looked. Some of her fans were short on words but still expressed their admiration by using a trail of emoji.

“You have a mesmerizing beauty and a banging body! You are God’s gift to us all. I am so happy seeing this photo today,” an admirer wrote, adding two heart-eyes and two flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“Beautiful body!!! Wow! Way to tempt your fans. It’s working, you know,” added another follower.

“So many models in Dubai recently. Though, I am not complaining, I get to see these types of pics from you,” a third social media user commented.