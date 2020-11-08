Dua Lipa Flaunts Pigtail Buns & Chiseled Abs In Chanel Crop Top: ‘Dreaming Of Tokyo’

Dua Lipa showed off her amazing figure and wowed her 54.5 million fans with her toned midriff. In the photo, the star took to the streets in a three-piece outfit that bore the hallmarks of her signature style.

The pop star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, November 8, and posted a black-and-white throwback photo of her time in Japan’s capital. In her caption, Dua shared her nostalgia and longing for Tokyo, and added three cloud emoji at the end of her statement.

The 25-year-old flaunted her chiseled abs in the pic. She wore a skintight crop top that clung to her chest. The garment had a high crewneck but its seamline ended just below her bust, exposing her muscled midsection.

Dua is a master at pairing unlikely garments together. So, she wore an oversized suit jacket over the skimpy top that hid her silhouette. She also had a pair of paper bag-waist palazzo pants on. The dark bottoms carefully drew attention to her minuscule waist but the baggy legs added a masculine feel to her outfit.

The “Break My Heart” singer wore her hair in an unconventional hairstyle. She rocked high pigtail buns on top of her head. In the front, she styled her hair in a middle-part and allowed some of her then-blond tresses to frame her face. She accessorized with a bag slung over her shoulder and an old-school white handkerchief in her jacket’s pocket.

The photo showed an overcast day in the streets of Tokyo as people bustled in a busy part of town. In the background, tall retail buildings and even a small truck added to the frenetic pace of the photograph.

Dua posed by taking a quiet moment in the busy hub of activity. She lookedwhile bending one arm so that her bag was nestled in the crook of her elbow.

The singer’s followers loved the pic and showed her some appreciation by engaging with her. This particular image has already garnered more than 560,000 likes and a slew of complimentary comments. Most of her admirers waxed lyrical about their favorite crooner.

“Outfit!” one person said. Their one-word statement simply stated that they thought that Dua’s ensemble was everything.

“Such an icon,” another said, underscoring Dua’s legendary status.

“I love your style, my queen,” an admirer gushed.

A fourth Instagram user declared their love for the “New Rules” singer.

“Dua, you are so pretty. I love your golden voice… I’m dreaming of Tokyo too,” they said.

The Inquisitr reported that Dua was very excited about her latest music video “Fever” reaching 3 million views in one day. She took to social media yesterday to thank everyone who helped make it a success.