AEW News: The Young Bucks’ Matt Jackson Opens Up About His Current Injury Woes

The Young Bucks — Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson — won the AEW World Tag Team Championships at last night’s Full Gear pay-per-view. This came following a very physical and fast-paced match against FTR, who WWE fans might know as The Revival. Matt was also working with a legitimate MLC injury that’s been troubling him for a while now.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, the new champion took part in a media scrum after the show and discussed his current health status. According to Matt, it may have stemmed from the thinning of his ACL, which he injured years ago.

The champion revealed that doctors are under the impression that the ACL injury has been troubling him for a decade or longer. The MCL situation, meanwhile, is newer.

Matt went on to say that it’s been a “rough” period for him, but he assured fans that he’s making efforts to recover and has been medically cleared to compete. He’s also taking every possible precaution to ensure that he remains healthy enough to wrestle.

“I’ve been rehabbing, I’ve been taping it before every match. This was my ninth match, I believe, with the injury and honestly, I felt pretty good with all things considered. Our medical staff is amazing, they would never send me out there if they weren’t confident with me and how I felt.”

Matt also brought up how he broke his rib shortly after returning to the company following a period of social distancing during the lockdown.

This occurred after he jumped off the entrance area and crashed through a table while working a Falls Count Anywhere brawl with The Butcher and The Blade on Dynamite. The good news is that the bout in question was a ratings smash for the company.

However, this incident led to Matt discovering his current diagnosis. He revealed that he was hobbling around at home following the intense showdown with The Butcher and The Blade. He originally thought he had a hairline fracture in his fibula, only to learn that he tore his MCL after receiving an MRI.

Matt looks set to continue pushing on, as The Young Bucks will likely have a respectable run with the Tag Team titles. AEW isn’t known for having its champions drop the titles too soon, after all.

The performer didn’t mention needing to have surgery at the moment either. Perhaps his current woes aren’t as serious as some fans have presumed, but it seems that the promotion will incorporate them into storylines moving forward.