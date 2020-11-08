Liz Katz Flaunts Her Post-Baby Curves In A Skintight Playsuit & Responds To Comment About Her ‘Day Job’

Liz's candid selfie had a 'Rugrats' theme.

Cosplay model Liz Katz had the perfect answer to a question that was potentially meant to be derogatory. On Sunday, the witty Instagram personality responded to a comment about what she does for work. The message was left in the comments section of her latest social media post, which was a snapshot of Liz showing off her postpartum curves in a form-fitting playsuit.

“What is your day job,” read the comment in question.

“I dress up as my favorite characters and then undress as my favorite characters,” Liz clapped back.

One of the creative model’s followers had his own job description for what she does for a living.

“I assumed that THIS was her day job. Being overall Awesome and fantastic so we can all appreciate,” the admirer gushed.

Liz kept her clothing on in the image included with her post. She rocked a skintight playsuit in a classic green camouflage print. The garment appeared to be strapless, and the front rode down low to show off a teasing glimpse of her ample bust. The leg openings were extremely short, so her toned thighs were the barest part of her body. She posed with one leg in front of the other, which emphasized her hourglass shape. Her bare toes partially disappeared into the plush pink rug that she stood on.

Liz completed her outfit with a black varsity jacket that had dark gray sleeves and contrasting white stripe accents on the cuffs, pockets, and waistband. She also held a colorful backpack. It was decorated with depictions of characters from the beloved Nickelodeon cartoon Rugrats, including all of the babies, Angelica Pickles, and Reptar the dinosaur.

Liz also paid tribute to the animated series in her caption, where she mentioned the once-fictional Reptar Bar that is now a real candy.

In the near future, the cosplayer might find herself relying on Reptar and his animated young fans to keep her own youngster entertained. She and her partner, YouTuber H2O Delirious, welcomed a baby girl at the end of September. As reported by The Inquisitr, the couple dressed the tot up like a different fictional green being for Halloween: Baby Yoda from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. The parents have been referring to their daughter as “Babylirious” on social media instead of sharing her name with their fans.

In response to her latest Instagram update, many of Liz’s fans gushed over how incredible she looked six weeks after giving birth, with “beautiful” being one of the most popular adjectives used to describe her appearance.

She also responded to a question that possibly revealed one of her secrets to her post-baby bounce-back. One fan asked her what the piece of fitness equipment on the floor beside her was, and she identified it as a Lagree micro reformer.