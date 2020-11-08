WWE News: Alberto El Patron, AKA Alberto Del Rio, Denies Abusing Paige And Threatens Legal Action

Earlier this week, WWE superstar Paige accused her ex-boyfriend Alberto El Patron — formerly Alberto Del Rio — of physically and mentally abusing her. El Patron has since denied those claims, per TMZ.

In the report, the former World Champion claimed that it was “the other way around,” insisting that Paige was the aggressive one in their troubled relationship. He also asked his ex-girlfriend why she felt the need to accuse him of any type of wrongdoing and kick him while he’s down.

“I would say Raya, why? Why? Why are you doing this Raya? And, I’m not calling you Paige because you were never Paige to me, you were Raya. Why would you hurt me in a moment like this?”

El Patron stated that he has evidence of Paige attacking him, and he’s considering taking legal action against her for defamation. The outlet reached out to Paige for a comment, but she hasn’t responded as of this writing.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Paige opened up about her experiences with El Patrol in a recent interview. According to the former Women’s Champion, he attacked her several times every day toward the end of their relationship.

Paige also discussed why it took her so long to open up about her experience, claiming that the internet has a tendency to blame the victims in these types of situations. However, she stated that the stories that were reported about them were true.

“People victim-blame too which is crazy. I’ve never openly talked about my ex which is very out there. I’ve never talked about it, but it was very obvious what was happening, what I went through. In the beginning, you’re fighting back with this person.”

As The Inquisitr report highlighted, the pair made headlines in 2017 following a tumultuous spat in an Orlando airport. Paige denied that El Patron had gotten physical with her at the time, but her latest revelations indicated that there were several occasions where he was violent toward her.

Paige claimed that she couldn’t fight back in the heat of the moment, even though she’d been raised to stand up for herself. According to the 28-year-old, being trapped in a room with El Patron made her feel defenseless.

El Patron was recently indicted by a grand jury for aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault. A woman alleged that he got violent after accusing her of cheating. Police documents also revealed that she had bruises all over her body when she reported him.