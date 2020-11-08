Melissa Riso Rocks Gray Lingerie While Spending Time In Bed

Melissa Riso looked stunning for her most recent Instagram snap on Sunday morning. The model delighted her over 1.2 million followers when she flaunted her killer curves in a sporty underwear set.

Melissa looked to be relaxing before the start of a brand new week as she lounged in bed wearing gray lingerie. The bra featured a scooped neckline that expose her cleavage, as well as thin white straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders.

She rocked matching panties that rested high above her voluptuous hips and wrapped tightly around her tiny waist. The garment accentuated her flat tummy and rock-hard abs while giving fans a peek at her muscular thighs in the process.

Melissa sat on top of a bed made up with white linens. She had fluffy pillows surrounding her as she sat on one of her feet and bent her other leg in front of her. She placed a hand on a pillow behind her for balance. Her back was arched and she had her weight shifted to one side as she tilted her head slightly and gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background, some large shelves that served as her headboard were visible. Trinkets and stickers could be seen resting on the wooden shelves.

Melissa wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part for the shot. The locks were styled in full waves that she pushed over one of her shoulders.

In the caption of the post, she spoke about the power of love and how important it is in a person’s life.

Melissa’s followers seemed to fall in love with the snap. The photo garnered more than 11,000 likes within the first eight hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section with over 200 messages during that time.

“Such a beauty,” one follower wrote.

“Beautiful woman,” another agreed.

“You look so lovely,” a third user gushed.

“This is one of my favorite photos of you. You look so pretty and natural. I hope you have a great Sunday and that you find all of the love that you deserve in this life,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her incredible curves in skimpy ensembles. She’s become known for posting her racy online snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Melissa recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a yellow lace lingerie set while soaking up some sun. To date, that post has raked in more than 9,500 likes and over 170 comments.