Katie Holmes Goes Braless In Plunging Blazer For New ‘Vogue’ Cover

The actress landed the latest cover of 'Vogue' Australia.

Katie Holmes might be a low-key Hollywood star, but she definitely knows how to bring her A-game when she wants to.

The 41-year-old proved why she remains a fashion and beauty icon to this day, rocking a string of beautiful outfits for her latest Vogue Australia cover shoot. The photo chosen for the cover saw her wearing a plunging black leather blazer with nothing underneath, which was paired with similar black leather pants that cinched a little bit around the ankles.

Katie wore her sleeves slightly rolled up, exposing a white inner fabric, and she completed her revealing ensemble with a pair of pointy black heels and some white socks. She wore her dark long locks in a wet-looking, pulled back style, which totally matched the avant-garde vibe of her outfit. Finally, she accessorized the look with some beautiful silver jewelry, including a necklace, long earrings and some rings.

In the picture, she sat down on with her elbow on her knee while her face rested on her hand, looking directly at the camera with confidence. Katie rocked a string of other eye-popping outfits for the editorial shoot, including a see-through green dress and thigh-high black leather boots combo, as well as an eccentric oversized gray raincoat-style jacket that was paired with similar baggy pants and some classic black heels.

One other rather flattering photo showed the Dawson’s Creek star sporting a multi-colored bodysuit that featured some cutouts around the torso, barely covering her attributes. The yellow and orange figure, which looked to be a throwback to the outfits worn in popular workout videos from the 1980s, was paired with a blue blazer and suit her body like a glove.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Katie, who is known for keeping her personal life on the down-low, opened up to Vogue about what life has been like during the coronavirus pandemic and how it felt to see her family for the first time after months apart.

“Seeing my family in Ohio after months of FaceTime calls felt like Christmas morning. My mom’s eyes were brighter, my dad’s hands even stronger and our hugs much tighter,” she wrote.

“My fingers are crossed that what began as shock will end in hope. And that our deepened empathy towards one another is what we will carry with us into 2021 and beyond,” Katie concluded.

However, she kept her lips shut about her relationship with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katie and Emilio have been spotted often strolling around New York City and even sharing some serious PDA.