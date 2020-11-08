Meg Kylie Slays In Unbuttoned Top & High-Waisted Undies

Meg Kylie tantalized her 831,000 Instagram followers today with a smoking hot snapshot. The Australian model wore an unbuttoned oversized, long-sleeved shirt and a pair of high-waisted bottoms that left little to the imagination.

The 23-year-old influencer sported a gray shirt that was several sizes too big on her. She was braless underneath the unbuttoned shirt. A hint if her buxom curves could be seen as a result.

She wore white undies that boasted pretty high leg cuts, which displayed plenty of skin around her groin area. The thick waistband hugged her small waistline, obscuring her bellybutton from exposure, and it also helped highlight her flat stomach and abs.

In the new photo, Meg flaunted her bodacious curves indoors. She sat on the floor with one of her knees bent. The babe leaned to the side and placed her right hand on the flat surface, which acted as support for her body. Her other hand was holding her phone and angled it in front of her face. She offered a sultry expression as she took the shot.

The all-white interior made her flawlessly bronze complexion pop, and the light that came from the nearby window made her skin appear glowing.

The social media star sported a gold ring with her scanty attire and had her nails painted with white polish. She wore her highlighted hair down. Her locks looked like it was unstyled as her natural waves were showing.

Meg paired the snapshot with a short caption. She also revealed that her top was from Boohoo Australia and that the new share was an ad she made for the online retailer. She made sure to tag the brand in both the post and the picture.

Many of her online admirers loved the newest update, as it earned more than 8,600 likes and an upward of 60 comments, and those numbers continue to grow by the minute. Meg’s followers from all over the globe flocked to the comments section of the post to let her know how sexy she looked. Some of her fans were short on words but still expressed their admiration with a mix of emoji.

“Of course!! My day has gotten better when I saw this photo. Gorgeous, as always, Meg!” a fan commented.

“You are unreal! I am in awe of your beauty and your amazing body. I am so glad Australia is nearing Summertime, as I will be able to see you in more sexy outfits,” gushed another admirer.

“If you ain’t sexy as f*ck, I don’t know who is!” a third admirer wrote, adding a trail of heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.