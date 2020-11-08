Nicole Thorne Sizzles In A Skimpy White Mini Dress That Can Barely Contain Her Curves

In her latest Instagram update, brunette beauty Nicole Thorne thrilled her 1.5 million followers with a steamy trio of snaps in which she rocked a sexy white mini dress. The images were captured in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated, and she stood in an eye-catching entrance area underneath a tiled arch.

The ensemble she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Nicole made sure to tag the label’s own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide. She showcased her ample assets in an off-the-shoulder style white dress crafted from a feminine lace fabric. The neckline stretched low across her chest, leaving a serious amount of cleavage on display, and her curves threatened to spill out of the revealing bodice, Short sleeves covered the lower portion of her upper arms, and the delicate fabric added a romantic vibe to the ensemble.

The lacy material stretched over her hourglass shape, with one type of lace in a large middle panel and different lacy fabric extending down her hips. The dress had two long seams running along the length of her body, which ended in ties at the hem of the garment. The strings were fastened in bows, with the ends dangling down her sculpted legs.

Her long brunette locks were parted in the middle, and the silky tresses tumbled down her back and chest in glossy waves. A few strands framed her flawless features, and she had both hands raised, lingering near her shoulders.

She lowered her arms in the second image, continuing to gaze at the camera with a sultry expression on her face, her plump lips slightly pursed. In the third and final shot, she turned to the side, flaunting her curves from a different angle. The back of the ensemble featured the same seam detailing with strings dangling down past the hem, and the alternate angle accentuated her cleavage.

Nicole’s followers couldn’t get enough of the steamy update, and the post received over 3,700 likes within one hour of going live. It also racked up 92 comments in the same brief time span.

“Absolutely Gorgeous,” one fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“Wow, you’re so beautiful and very sexy,” another follower chimed in.

“Stunning,” a third fan remarked, including a heart emoji in the comment.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole surprised her audience with another steamy trio of snaps. In that particular update, she posed in a trio of different printed T-Shirts. She paired each top with the same simple yet sexy black underwear as she showcased her flawless physique in the post.