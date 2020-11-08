Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Her Ample Assets In A Beige Bikini While Lounging On A Rainbow-Colored Float

Alexandra held a mask up in the air and indicated that she was in a celebratory mood.

Alexandra Daddario let her bombshell curves shine by going scantily clad in her latest social media update. The True Detective star brightened her fans’ Instagram feeds by posing on a multicolored pool ring in a bikini that offered little coverage. Her post was massively popular, racking up over 1.6 million likes in less than 24 hours.

Alexandra kept the focus on her figure by rocking a bathing suit with a simple design that came in a neutral color. Its pale beige hue was just a tad darker than the fair-skinned beauty’s own creamy complexion. Her bralette top boasted a scoop neck that exposed an eyeful of her ample cleavage. Her bottoms were a high-cut brief that elongated her athletic legs.

Alexandra also rocked a pair of oversize wayfarer sunglasses with purple-tinted lenses. A faded blue snapback hat hid most of her brunette hair that wasn’t pulled back behind her neck.

In her photo, she was seen lounging on the beach. She used an inflatable pool ring with a rainbow-print pattern to protect her body from the wet sand. She balanced on the vinyl float by bending her knees and twisting her legs to the right, which teasingly revealed one side curve of her pert posterior.

She held her head up over the edge of the ring and raised her arms high. In one hand, she grasped a black cloth face mask. In the other, she held a pair of blue swim fins. Her bare feet were coated with clumps of gritty wet sand.

Her plump lips were parted as she gazed up at the camera. An unseen shade tree created a shadowy dappled pattern over her body and the ground.

In her caption, Alexandra shared a masked-up emoji, which seemed to reference her own facial covering. She also used a party popper emoji to indicate that she was in a celebratory mood, and the Baywatch star’s sexy snapshot gave her fans a reason to celebrate, too.

“I have not seen anything more beautiful and sweet than your smile my queen,” wrote one admirer in the comments section of her post. “You have the most beautiful smile on earth and you always will because there is no one else like you.”

“Enjoying looking at you,” another message read.

A few fans also confessed that they initially believed that her image violated Instagram’s nudity standards.

“Thought you were naked at first lol,” commented one person.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Alexandra wore the same nude bikini while filming a funny video with her two roommates, Morgan and Kate. The threesome thrilled the actress’ YouTube followers by getting wet and wild in a pool.