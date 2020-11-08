Doina Barbaneagra Flaunts Fit Figure In A Skimpy Two-Piece Set: ‘All Black Baby’

Doina Barbaneagra has been sharing several sexy snapshots on her Instagram page lately. Most have shown her in scanty outfits that flaunt her killer physique, a trend she continued in her latest share. On November 7, the Moldovan model shared a sultry snap that showed her in a sexy two-piece set, tantalizing her viewers.

Doina rocked a new black set from Oh Polly that was seemingly made of soft fabric. It included a crop top that had off-the-shoulder, long sleeves. It featured a plunging neckline that exposed a hint of her cleavage. The bottom of the garment had a ruched look from its tie-up feature.

She wore the matching high-waisted skirt, but from her stance, a hint of her navel was exposed. The V-shaped waistline helped accentuate her flat stomach and small waistline, while the length reached her upper thighs.

In the snap, Doina was photographed inside a room, dressed in her sexy ensemble. She sat on the edge of the bed with her thighs crossed. The babe leaned to the side and used her right hand as support, while her other hand was raised, tucking some hair behind her ear. She looked straight into the camera with her head tilted to the side.

The sunlight that came from the nearby window illuminated the room and her body.

For the update, Doina sported a pair of dainty hoop earrings as her only jewelry. She left her brunette locks untied and let the straight strands fall on her back. Her nails were quite long and painted with burgundy polish.

Doina wrote a short caption about her outfit, adding two emoji. She also gave credit to Oh Polly by tagging the brand’s Instagram page in both the post and the picture.

The latest upload has earned a lot of love from fans, as most of them dived into the comments section to shower her with compliments and various messages. Fans and followers hit the “like” button over 27,000 times and left more than 230 comments on the titillating post. Countless avid admirers were short on words, opting to drop a trail of emoji instead.

“You look elegant and so pretty, as always. I also admire your long hair. It looks so healthy,” one of her fans commented.

“I love black, but I think you look better with light colors. Nonetheless, you look gorgeous and hot in anything you wear, anyway,” added another social media user.

“This set looks unique and so cute! It suits you well. I don’t think I can ever pull it off as you did in this pic,” a third follower wrote.