Allie Auton Rocks An Extremely Tiny Bikini To Show Off Major Skin

Allie Auton added a tantalizing snapshot to her Instagram page on Sunday, November 8 that stunned her 584,000 followers. In the latest post, the Australian model decided to slip into the tiniest bikini that flaunted her incredibly toned figure while catching some rays at the beach.

Alie was photographed beachside in her skimpy bathing suit. She stood sideways with her thighs parted. She placed both of her hands on the sides of her pert derriere. Instead of facing the camera, the babe directed her head in the opposite direction. Her eyes were closed as she enjoyed the warmth of the sun, and her bronze tan glowed under the bright sunshine.

Allie was surrounded by rock formations along the coastline, and a glimpse of the ocean coming up to shore was also seen in the background.

The influencer rocked a tie-dye, pink-and-white bikini set for the photo. The top was cut so small that it barely contained her shapely breasts. However, the cups were fully-lined, which covered her nipples from exposure. The plunging neckline that helped show off her cleavage. The garment had floss-like straps that went over her shoulders and acted as support for her bust.

She sported a pair of matching bottoms that were just as revealing. It boasted a low-cut waistline that flashed a generous amount of her chiseled midsection. Viewers couldn’t help themselves but comment about her taut tummy and rock-hard abs. Its high leg cuts accentuated the hottie’s slender hips and helped highlight her toned thighs.

For her beach day look, Allie opted to wear her favorite gold necklace, hoop earrings, and a ring. Her platinum blond locks were straight and tied with a claw clip. The hairstyle kept most of her hair in place. She completed her look by painting her nails with white polish.

In the caption, Allie revealed something about her upcoming excursion. She also shared that her bikini came from Oh Polly and tagged the brand in the post.

Since going live on her social media account, the new upload has earned more than 2,900 likes and over 30 comments. Many of her avid supporters and several fellow influencers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. A lot gushed over her sexy body, while other followers struggled with words to express how they felt about the daring picture, and instead, they chimed in with emoji.

“Wow! You look amazing! You are oozing with hotness,” a follower wrote.

“The best picture I have seen today. Oh Sunday, I am blessed. Thank you! I urge you to post more,” commented another fan.

“Girl, you are so hot!!! This set looks amazing on you. Only you can pull it off,” a third admirer added.