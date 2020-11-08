Dave Chappelle Says Donald Trump ‘Looks Like A 1970’s Penis’ In SNL Monologue

Dave Chappelle took aim at Donald Trump in his Saturday Night Live monologue, mocking the president for his bout with coronavirus just hours after the presidential race was officially called for Joe Biden.

The comedian touched on the election and mocked Trump for his ignorance in statements over the coronavirus, including suggestions that light could be injected into the body or bleach could be ingested to protect against infection. He also mocked the president for contracting COVID-19, saying it was no mystery how he could have caught it after failing to take precautions against it.

“He looks like a 1970s penis,” Chappelle said, comparing Trump’s lack of care to sexual promiscuity.

Chappelle touched on the pandemic more in the monologue, calling it a blessing as it stopped the regular spate of mass killings by forcing shooters to stay at home. He also took aim at “poor whites” who refused to wear masks, going against the recommendation of public health experts.

“You wear masks at the Klan rally, wear it at Walmart too,” he said.

The episode had been highly anticipated, with many awaiting Chappelle’s insight on the election. His riffs on Trump drew some viral interest as well, with many taking to social media to share his jokes at the president’s expense.

“I don’t know why poor whites don’t like wearing masks. You wear a mask at the Klan rally. Wear it at Walmart too!” – Dave Chappelle #SNL pic.twitter.com/l0U0BpC3Lt — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 8, 2020

The performance was long-awaited in more ways than one. Biden was not projected to win the race until early on Saturday morning following several days of vote counting, when the race in Pennsylvania was called in his favor and he topped the 270 electoral vote threshold. And fans had to wait even longer to see Chappelle’s hosting, with NBC’s broadcast of the college football game between Notre Dame and Clemson pushing back the start of the show after the game went into two overtimes.

This is now the second time that Chappelle has hosted the sketch comedy show following an election with Trump. He was also tapped to host back in 2016 for the episode immediately after the Republican’s surprising victory. In that monologue, he recalled a celebration he had been invited to at the White House that was filled with Black guests. Chappelle said he felt uplifted to see such diversity, and tried to strike a hopeful tone about Trump’s upcoming term in office.

“So, in that spirit, I’m wishing Donald Trump luck,” Chappelle said. “And I’m going to give him a chance, and we, the historically disenfranchised, demand that he give us one too. Thank you very much.”