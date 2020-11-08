Sadie Robertson Shows Off Small Baby Bump As She Reveals The Gender Of Her First Baby

Sadie Robertson had a fun gender reveal party.

Sadie Robertson is pregnant with her first child with husband Christian Huff. Up until now, the gender of their baby had yet to be revealed. However, the Duck Dynasty star finally let her 3.9 million Instagram followers in on the secret that she is expecting a little girl.

On Saturday, the soon-to-be parents had their gender reveal party on the Robertson family’s property. On the lawn was a huge display that spelled out “Baby Huff.” It was covered in blue, pink, and white balloons. For the special occasion, Sadie wore a loose-fitting white turtleneck dress with a hemline that went down to her thighs. She also had on a cute pair of pink and blue sneakers, which she said that her “handsome husband” got for her. There was just a hint of a small baby bump showing as the dress hugged her belly.

Her husband sported a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants. In the photo that she shared, they were holding hands as tiny speckles of pink paint was scattered over their clothing. Sadie was seemingly jumping up and down with joy.

Christian also posted a snapshot on his Instagram account with a more revealing view of the pinkness that they were soaked with at one point. He posed with his pregnant wife as they were both covered from head to toe. The front of Sadie’s shoulder-length hair was covered in paint as well. Even the balloons in the background were soaked. He stated the facts about his life in a humorous way in his caption.

“Sadie’s pregnant, I’m the father and the child is a girl,” he said.

Many of Sadie’s fans were quick to say how thrilled they are for her. There were a few famous names who also expressed their happiness for her as well

“YAY!!!!!!!! Oh my goodness I am so happy for you!” DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold said.

“Yay!! Congrats,” said Candace Cameron Bure.

In her Instagram stories, Sadie showed off a table with some goodies for the guests, including a three-layer vanilla cake that appeared to have candy in the middle. It looked like a fun day for the couple as they prepare to be first-time parents to their daughter in just a few short months.

The 23-year-old motivational speaker recently revealed that she came down with COVID-19 a few weeks ago. Since she was still having morning sickness, in addition to being sick with the coronavirus, she ended up in the hospital because she was so dehydrated. A few members of her family came down with it as well, including her parents, Willie and Korie Robertson.