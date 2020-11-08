Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Get Cozy In Sunny Instagram Snapshot

Media personality and business mogul Kim Kardashian updated her popular Instagram feed with an outdoor snapshot of herself and her husband — hip-hop icon and presidential candidate Kanye West — getting cozy in the sun.

The photo update, which was uploaded late on Saturday, November 7, showed Kardashian posing provocatively in a bright yellow bodysuit that accentuated her famously curvy figure and its ample attributes. As for the “Flashing Lights” rapper, he was shown kicking back beside his spouse in a sweatshirt, shorts and sunglasses.

Kardashian kept the post’s caption short and sweet, adding only a single sun emoji. However, the power couple’s supporters were exceedingly vocal in the comments section, posting nearly 4,000 replies in less than an hour after the update went live. A significant number of those comments were words of affection for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s form-fitting look.

“Ok but how does she look so good at 40?” wondered one devotee.

“Kim why you always looking so good?!??” asked a second admirer.

Others, meanwhile, offered kind words for Kardashian and West as a duo.

“My fave couple in the whole worlddd,” wrote one fan.

“Some people dream of this guys,” added another follower. “I love seeing you guys together through thick n thin.”

Kardashian and her beau were cozied up to one another on a wide-seated deck sofa in the medium-wide shot. In the background, palm fronds, blue skies and sunshine reflected off of a pair of large-paned windows. Meanwhile, Kardashian’s wet footprints were visible on the wooden flooring in front of the sofa.

The Skims CEO braced the weight of her body with her shins as she bent her lower legs back behind her. One of her hands grasped a pair of stylish sunglasses while the other was pressed into West’s side. Although her sexy bodysuit covered her upper body in its entirety, it did well to accentuate her sinuous shape. As the picture was snapped, her brown eyes were locked onto the camera’s lens and her full lips curled into a subtle smile.

To her left, West allowed his legs to sprawl out beyond the sofa while he offered a neutral expression to the camera. He placed one hand on top of his nearly-bald head while the other clutched his smartphone.

Kardashian’s late-night share was a big hit with her followers, which currently number more than 191 million. As of this writing, the post had been double-tapped almost 800,000 times.

Although West was unsuccessful in his longshot bid for the White House, the 43-year-old already appears to be eyeing another run for the presidency, teasing a possible 2024 campaign via social media on Election Night.