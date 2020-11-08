Joy-Anna Duggar Shares Sweet Instagram Snaps With Her Two Kids Gideon & Evelyn

Joy-Anna Duggar is a busy mom these days. As a mother of two kids, the Counting On star doesn’t seem to have as much time to post on social media but when she does, her 1 million Instagram followers are thrilled.

On Saturday, Joy-Anna took to the social media platform to share two photos of herself posing with her children, as well as a short video of her firstborn. She seemed to take full advantage of a nice autumn day in Arkansas to enjoy the fresh outdoors. In the snapshots, she held baby Evelyn, 2 months, in her arms with son Gideon, 2, sitting right next to her. The 23-year-old reality star wore a blue and red plaid shirt while she was on the outing. Her golden brown tresses was styled in a loose side braid with a strand of hair in the front clipped back away from her face. She sported her glasses as she looked down at her daughter with a smile on her face.

In the first slide, Joy-Anna was smiling over her sweet little boy who was planting a kiss on his baby sister’s chubby cheek. Evelyn had her hand up to her mouth in a cute pose. The Duggar granddaughter wore a bright yellow outfit imprinted with flowers. She also had a dark red band with a bow attached around her head. Joy-Anna had a white blanket wrapped loosely over her legs. Gideon was all decked out in blue.

The second photo had Joy-Anna and Gideon smiling for the camera as it was being snapped. It looked like a picture-perfect day with a backdrop of fall leaves on the ground behind them and colorful trees as well.

Gideon also spent a little time swinging, as seen in the very short video of him. He was hanging on and smiling big with his bare feet hanging down. Joy-Anna made it sound like her little boy was in charge of the caption on her Instagram post. There were three lines of emojis, including trucks, dogs, and lightening bolts. She ended it by writing, “With love, from Gideon.”

Duggar fans were eager to gush over the kids. They quickly took to the comments section to let her know how much they loved seeing them.

“You have a beautiful family Joy,” one fan said.

“My goodness Joy, you have beautiful babies!” remarked a second admirer.

“Ugh the cutest thing literally EVER,” a third person stated.

Joy-Anna also shared some gorgeous family pics with husband Austin Forsyth, Gideon, and Evelyn last month. She looked amazing in a full-length flowing dress with her hair softly curled for the photo session.