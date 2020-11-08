Lauren Alexis Straddles The Edge Of A Pool While Rocking Tiny Blue Bikini In Cyprus

Lauren Alexis turned up the heat to the max with her latest Instagram share. The babe posted yet another steamy shot from her trip to Cyprus, in which she sported a tiny blue bikini while straddling the edge of a pool. Her skimpy swimwear left almost nothing to the imagination and put her best assets on display.

Lauren’s swimsuit included a triangle-shaped top with thin strings that tied around her neck and back. The tight cups squeezed her ample cleavage out and rode up slightly to reveal a bit of underboob. Her flat tummy was on full display between the top and a matching U-shaped thong.

The front of the bikini covered only what was necessary and plunged into her chest, while the strings on the sides tied up high above her hips and drew attention to her curvy figure. Her shapely legs were perfectly framed.

The model completed her ensemble with a pair of black sunglasses over her messy brunette locks, as well as a hair tie on her wrist and a belly button stud.

The photo showed Lauren perched on the cream-colored edge of a pool. The area was surrounded by a desert scene filled with vibrant green bushes and cacti as the bright sun washed over Lauren and highlighted her fair skin. The babe pushed her chest out and arched her back in a way that emphasized her curvy figure as she pressed her hands to her head. Her hair blew gently in the wind and covered her lips as she stared at the camera with a sultry gaze.

In the caption, Lauren asked fans about their favorite flavor of Fanta.

The post received more than 59,000 likes and just over 1,000 comments in a few hours, proving to be a huge success with the model’s followers. Many people showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are actually flawless!” one fan wrote.

“Lauren ur so beautiful,” another user added with a flame emoji.

“Beautiful body so perfect!!” a third follower penned.

“You are so amazing I can’t get over this pic,” a fourth fan wrote.

Some people simply expressed admiration for her killer physique using various emoji.

Lauren has been sharing a ton of snaps from her vacation, much to the delight of her fanbase. In another share, the YouTuber posed in a Cyprus street as she lifted a T-shirt up to her chest and rocked a tiny black bottom. That image received more than 107,000 likes.