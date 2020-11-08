Valeria Orsini Stuns In Three Scanty Ensembles For Sizzling New Video

Internet sensation Valeria Orsini dazzled thousands of her Instagram followers on Saturday, November 7, when she shared a sizzling new video of herself in a number of revealing ensembles.

The 30-year-old model, who is of Italian, Colombian, and Puerto Rican heritage, recorded herself in her bedroom for the footage, which was paired to the song “What You Know Bout Love” by late Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke. Valeria situated herself directly in front of the camera as she switched between a number of sexy movements.

The clip began with Valeria standing up straight as her right side faced the camera. She turned to showcase her front as she popped her hips out and grabbed her locks. She then switched clothes and placed both hands on her hips before flipping her hair. She changed into a third outfit and swung her hips to showcase her booty.

She smiled widely throughout the reel, exuding a happy energy. Her long, highlighted locks were parted to the left and styled in gorgeous mermaid waves that fell around her back and shoulders.

Valeria’s first outfit consisted of a cut-out white dress that featured a single-shoulder design and one long sleeve. The second ensemble comprised a cropped lavender tank-top and matching miniskirt. The third look featured gray velour sweatpants and a matching tank-top.

All of the outfits showed off the model’s hourglass figure, drawing eyes to her bosom and curvaceous backside.

In the caption, she revealed that all of her looks were designed by Miami-based boutique Lotus Couture. She also engaged with her followers by asking them which outfit they favored the most.

Valeria’s latest post was met with a large amount of approval and support from social media users, amassing more than 5,000 likes and 43,000 views since being uploaded a few hours ago. More than 300 followers headed to the comments section to vocalize their admiration for her famous figure, stunning looks, and scanty ensembles.

“All of them are beautiful,” one individual wrote, adding a series of heart-eye emoji to their compliment.

“All look amazing! You are so beautiful babe,” another admirer chimed in, filling their compliment with red-heart emoji.

“You are gorgeous! Number 3 captured my attention the most,” a third fan asserted, replying to the model’s caption.

“You are my favorite mami,” a fourth person added.

The bombshell has served many sexy looks on her Instagram account, especially as of late. Just yesterday, she shared another post in which she rocked the same cut-out white dress. That upload has received more than 22,000 likes