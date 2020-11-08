Brittney Palmer Looks Smoking Hot In Black UFC Bikini

Brittney Palmer flashed her gym-honed figure in a scanty little outfit, but it was all in a day’s work. The UFC Octagon girl rocked her revealing uniform, which contoured to her smoking hot bod as she snapped a steamy self for her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

Brittney sported her black UFC bikini as she looked ready to hit the ring. The skimpy top featured some sheer material and a plunging neckline that exposed her eye-popping cleavage. The spaghetti straps also helped to emphasis her muscled arms and shoulders.

She wore matching bikini bottoms that wrapped tightly around her slender midsection and hugged her curvaceous hips snugly. Although she sported a barely there style, she did accessorize the look with some small hoop earrings and layered gold chains around her neck.

Brittney posed with her hip pushed out and her back arched. She leaned forward as she had one arm placed in front of her and the other stretched out to snap the selfie. Her head was tilted and she wore a flirty smirk on her face. Fans also got a glimpse at the tattoo on her forearm in the shot.

In the background of the pic, a full length mirror could be seen, as well as a clothing rack with garments hung neatly upon it. She tagged her location as the UFC Performance Institute.

Her long, brown hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that fell down her back and spilled over one shoulder.

Brittney’s followers made quick work of showing the post some love by clicking the like button more than 5,900 times within the first 28 minutes after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 100 messages during that time.

“You look so beautiful my goddess,” one follower declared.

“My kinda woman! Gorgeous you,” another quipped.

“Looking better than ever Brittney!” a third comment read.

“God spent a little more time on you,” a fourth user wrote.

The model always appears to exude confidence in her online snaps, which often feature her sporting sexy ensembles such as bathing suits and lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brittney recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she opted for a deep purple bikini with a bandeau top and string bottoms. She looked happy and relaxed as she soaked up some sunshine on a boat. That pic was also popular among her fans. To date, it’s pulled in more than 32,000 likes and over 420 comments.