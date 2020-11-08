Donald Trump Is Open To ‘Graciously’ Conceding Election, Fox News’ Sources Say

President Donald Trump has spent the past several days alleging voter fraud and disputing the results of the 2020 presidential election, which was called in Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s favor. But, according to a Saturday report from Fox News, he is open to conceding the election.

“While the president insists on Twitter that ballots have not been properly considered and argues that President-elect Joe Biden’s victory is premature, Fox News has learned that under some conditions Trump would consider an appropriate transfer of power,” the publication wrote.

Sources close to Trump told the outlet that he “plans to graciously concede and commit to a peaceful transfer of power, if the campaign’s legal challenges fail to open up a path for a second term.”

The Trump campaign has argued that some votes were illegally counted and that poll watchers were not allowed to observe the process. In an effort to produce evidence of these allegations, Trump hired a team of lawyers to contend the results in the states of Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia, where the final tally was close.

In a statement on Saturday, the commander-in-chief accused Biden of “rushing to falsely pose as the winner,” saying that all legal ballots need to be counted, while the supposedly illegal ones should be disregarded by auditors.

Fox News was one of the major media organizations to call the presidential contest for Biden. The conservative-leaning network’s Decision Desk did so after Biden won Pennsylvania and Nevada, which put him above the 270 electoral vote threshold and blocked Trump’s path to victory.

Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, have accepted the results. After being declared the winner, Biden called on the American public to stay calm and wait until all voters are counted.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Other reports allege that the commander-in-chief has no plans to concede. Individuals familiar with Trump’s thinking told The Washington Post that he has privately urged aides and advisers to keep fighting, refusing to accept defeat.

In recent days, Trump has reportedly held discussions with longtime confidants, including former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, adviser Jared Kushner, attorney Rudy Giuliani, Vice President Mike Pence, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

Some close to Trump seem to believe that he still has a path to victory, while others have tried to “push him toward what many privately acknowledge is an increasingly likely outcome: the loss of the White House, for a man who has made clear he detests losing almost above all else.”

On Saturday, as The Inquisitr reported, world leaders issued statements congratulating Biden and Harris.