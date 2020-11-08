Jessica Killings Puts On A Busty Show In Black Sports Bra

Jessica Killings rocked another racy look for her most recent Instagram pic on Saturday night. The brunette bombshell put on a busty show as she sported some workout gear.

Jessica revealed the supplements that she uses in the pic as she stood in her kitchen for the shot. Her black sports bra featured a plunging neckline that exposed her massive cleavage. The straps also helped to accentuate her muscular arms and shoulders.

She added a pair of bright blue leggings. The high-waisted pants fit snugly around her slim midsection and hugged her voluptuous hips. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also highlighted in the pic.

Jessica stood near her kitchen counter with her hip pushed out. She had one arm resting at her side and her other hand placed on the countertop. She arched her back and pushed one shoulder up to meet her tilted head as she stared into the camera.

On the counter next to Jessica were her supplements and a drink, as well as two small orange pumpkins. In the background, some kitchen appliances such as a stove and microwave could be spotted.

She wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle. The locks were styled in straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over one shoulder.

Jessica’s over 1.9 million followers immediately began to respond to the post, clicking the like button more than 5,000 times within the first 30 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave nearly 90 remarks about the snap during that time.

“Blessing my timeline,” one follower stated.

“What you wrote in your caption helps thank you and I will keep it in mind,” another wrote.

“Thank you for the information and I wish you a nice weekend, dear Jessica,” a third comment read.

“You are like a gift that never stops giving. You are so pretty to look at and we all love ur pics so much but you also give us valuable info that we can use daily,” a fourth user quipped.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flashing her fit figure online. Her wardrobe choices hint that she’s confident in her own skin, and her fans can’t seem to get enough.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica recently posed in a black and white lingerie set and a pale pink robe. That post was also a big hit. It’s racked up more than 29,000 likes and over 360 comments to date.