Lauren Dascalo Sizzles In White G-String Bikini On The Beach In Mexico

Lauren Dascalo let it all hang out in a brand new Instagram update on Saturday night. The model looked stunning as she opted for a revealing two-piece bathing suit while relaxing on the beack in Tulum, Mexico.

In the sexy snaps, Lauren went scantily clad in a white g-string bikini. The racy top featured sheer material and a deep neckline that exposed her busty chest. The thin straps also showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms tied over Lauren’s curvaceous hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist while accentuating her flat tummy and impressive abs. Her muscular thighs were also highlighted in the pics. She added a little flair to the style by wrapping a beige printed scarf in her hair.

In the first photo, Lauren sat on the beach with her knees in the sand. She rested both of her hands on her lap and gave a flirty smile into the camera. She held a notebook and pen in her hand.

In the second photo, the model laid on the sand alongside a gal pal with her backside facing upward to show off her nearly-bare booty. She soaked up some sun with her head on the ground.

The final snap featured the two women frolicking in the ocean. In the background, a sunlit blue sky and the rolling waves could be seen.

In the caption of the post, Lauren told her supporters that if they’re thankful for what they have they will eventually gain more.

She wore her long, blond hair pulled back into a ponytail behind her head. The strands were styled in loose waves that tumbled down her back. She also left a few pieces of her mane free to frame her face.

Lauren’s over 1 million followers seemed to fall in love with the post. The photos garnered more than 9,600 likes within the first three hours after they were published to her account. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave nearly 200 messages during that time.

“Always so beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“You are such an inspiration,” declared another.

“Sexy and beautiful goddess!!” a third user gushed.

“So beautiful,” a fourth person commented.

The model is known for turning heads on social media with her racy posts. She’s often seen rocking revealing looks as she flaunts her killer curves.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lauren most recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she slayed in a bright orange one-piece bathing suit. To date, that post has raked in more than 24,000 like and over 630 comments.