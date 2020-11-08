Jojo Babie Celebrates Her Birthday With A Stunning Bikini Snap

Instagram model Jojo Babie updated her popular feed with a particularly revealing snapshot in honor of her 32nd birthday. The post — which went live on Saturday, November 7 — featured the buxom bombshell posing with cake, balloons and other decorations while wearing a bikini that covered only a fraction of her voluptuous frame. Due to the skimpy nature of the ensemble, her famously ample assets were practically bare in the medium-wide shot.

Jojo captioned the post by shouting out her astrological sign with the hashtag #Scorpio and thanking her 10.3 million followers for all of the love and support they had shown her. They returned her heartfelt sentiment in kind by double-tapping the post for more than 60,000 likes in its first three hours after going live.

Additionally, her fans shared their own appreciation for her stunning visage in the comments section by posting almost 3,000 replies over the same span of time.

“Damn thought you were in your 20s,” commented one admirer. “Looking good shorty.”

“It would be a crime not to support a cake like yours,” added a second smitten user.

“You are so so gorgeous, a masterpiece!” gushed another devotee. “May all your dreams come true.”

“You should be in the birthday suit,” joked a fourth follower.

Although Jojo was snapped from the side in the sultry pic, she had turned her face toward the camera, offering the device a clear view of her striking features. The 32-year-old’s magenta-hued lips were pursed as she focused her dark eyes on the camera’s lens. Meanwhile, her bleached blond locks framed her face as they flowed down her body, covering her back, bust and near-side shoulder in the process.

Using her right hand, Jojo clutched one of her balloons on the far side of her body. The model’s other hand was holding her pink and cream-colored birthday cake aloft while its candles burned brightly. On a small table below her, an impressive display of multicolored, frosted cupcakes acted as the photo’s centerpiece.

The only hints of clothing that were clearly visible on the frame were the ultra-thin straps of the social media star’s string bikini. Jojo’s back strap could be seen circling her around her shapely upper body, while her thong straps curled up and around her hips. All the while, her thick thighs and plump posterior were prominently displayed on the lower right side of the sexy snap.

While Jojo has been an infrequent poster on Instagram of late, she did manage to ignite the platform on October 15 with a sultry share that showed off her bare bust in an unbuttoned sweater.