Lucy Robson Flaunts Tantalizing Cleavage In A Sexy Red Dress

Golf hottie Lucy Robson thrilled her 889,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling snap in which she rocked a tiny red dress that left little to the imagination. The snap was captured while she was walking around on a lush green golf course, the sun shining down on her curvaceous figure.

The dress was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand Lucy has worn on her Instagram page many times before. She made sure to tag the label’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case her followers were interested in picking the look up.

The garment had a low-cut neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and the V-neck extended up her chest, with short sleeves that were almost an off-the-shoulder style. The sun-kissed skin on her chest was exposed, and she drew more attention to her ample assets by wearing a delicate silver necklace with a small pendant.

The bodice was a slight wrap style with some of the fabric extending across her torso, hugging her curves. The material clung to her slim waist and stretched back out over her shapely hips.

The hem came just a few inches down her thighs, and the asymmetrical style was slightly longer along the sides than it was in the middle. The ensemble showcased her figure to perfection.

Lucy’s hands hung by her side in the shot, and her blond locks were pulled up in a casual ponytail. She left a few strands loose, allowing the blond tresses to frame her flawless features. She kept her gaze focused on something in the distance, the sun illuminating her stunning features.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 30,000 likes within just five hours of going live. It also racked up 580 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“Need a caddy?” one fan wrote, followed by a string of flame emoji, eager to spend some time with the blond bombshell.

“Very beautiful and sexy woman,” another follower added.

“Spectacular. You are amazing,” a third fan remarked.

“Fascinating female in red, a passionate golf player also OMG OMG that pose, you little sunshine,” yet another commented, including a variety of emoji in the remark.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Lucy thrilled her followers with a snap in which she rocked a dress with a somewhat similar silhouette. The garment was a soft pink hue, and likewise featured a low-cut neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage. The wrap-style bodice and figure-hugging garment showed off her hourglass shape, and she posed next to a bag filled with clubs, some of which had colorful covers on the heads.