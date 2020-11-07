Alexa Collins Sizzles In A Tiny White Bikini While On A Miami Beach

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins tantalized her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling double update in which she rocked a white bikini with an athletic style. The two-piece set was from the brand My Boywear, and Alexa made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The photos were captured in Miami, Florida, as the geotag indicated, and Alexa stood on an expanse of pristine sand with a vibrant blue strip of water visible in the distance. The sky above was a gorgeous shade of blue as well, and the beach was filled with palm trees complete with verdant green fronds.

Alexa’s bikini top featured a scoop neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage. Thin spaghetti straps extended over her shoulders, and the fabric hugged her ample assets. The garment ended just below her breasts, leaving her toned stomach exposed as well as her slender arms.

She paired the bikini top with bottoms that had a simple yet sexy silhouette. They dipped low in the front, and stretched high over her hips on either side, elongating her sculpted legs. They featured the brand’s name written across the front in emerald green font, and the crisp white hue of the swimwear looked stunning against her bronzed skin.

Her long blond locks were styled in an effortless look, cascading down her elegant neck and brushing her curves. She gazed seductively at the camera in the first slide while she tucked some of her hair behind her ear.

The second snap was a close-up view of her lower body, with her legs slightly spread and her belly button visible within the frame. Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 6,100 likes within just one hour of going live. It also received 184 comments from her audience in the same brief time span.

“The most beautiful girl,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Hands down one of my favorite shots,” another follower added.

“Wow absolutely stunning,” a third fan remarked.

“Somehow you keep getting hotter,” yet another chimed in, including a flame emoji in the comment.

The steamy snaps weren’t the first post that Alexa shared today. Earlier, as The Inquisitr reported, Alexa shared another smoking-hot double update in which she rocked a revealing ensemble. She paired a black sports bra with black bicycle shorts that showed off her flawless physique to perfection. Her blond locks were pulled up in a bun atop her head, and she finished off the look with a pair of turquoise sneakers.