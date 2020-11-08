Polina Malinovskaya Shows Off Insane Figure In Scanty Gray Bikini

Russian bombshell Polina Malinovskaya stunned thousands of Instagram users on Saturday, November 7, when she shared some smoking-hot new images of her bikini-clad self.

The 22-year-old internet sensation was photographed at the beach during sunset for the four-photo slideshow. Polina switched between a number of sexy poses as she stood in the ocean.

The front of her body faced the camera in the first snapshot, as she adjusted her bottoms. She cocked one hip out to showcase her curves and pouted while looking directly at the camera. She appeared more candid in the second image, looking away from the camera as she had both arms mid-air. She posed similarly in the third image. Polina exuded a more playful vibe in the last photo as she smiled widely while propping her booty out.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was in unkempt waves as it blew in the wind and cascaded down her back.

She sported a gray bikini top that tied around her neck and back. The garment’s minuscule triangular cups struggled to contain her busty assets, revealing a great deal of cleavage, underboob, and sideboob. She teamed the top with matching, scantily cut bottoms that accented her hips and plump booty. The briefs’ side-straps, which were tied into bows and raised up past her hipbones, called attention to her sculpted core.

Polina finished the beachside look off with a black band that wrapped around her left arm.

In the geotag, Polina revealed that she was photographed at NEST Tulum, an adults-only beachfront hotel in Tulum, Mexico.

The stunning photo set was quickly received with enthusiasm from social media users, garnering more than 199,000 likes since being uploaded just a few hours ago. Nearly 1,000 fans also headed to the comments section to relay their admiration for the model’s killer looks, enviable physique, and revealing bathing suit.

“Looking good babe,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You look wonderful,” a second fan chimed in, filling their comment with numerous red-heart emoji.

“Such an attractive capture, just like your body,” a third admirer gushed, adding a wink-face and rose emoji to the end of their compliment.

“Hey! A big smile, that is really nice to see,” a fourth individual asserted, inundating their sentence with several red-heart emoji.

The stunner is no stranger to sharing sizzling-hot content with her fans on her social media accounts. Just yesterday, she posted some images of herself in another tiny bikini that flaunted her amazing form. That content received more than 161,000 likes, so far, proving to be quite popular with Instagram users.