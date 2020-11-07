Jenna Jenovich Sizzles In A Revealing Burgundy Dress

Serbian model Jenna Jenovich took to her Instagram page on Saturday, November 7, and treated her 2.1 million followers to a new snapshot in which she infused style and sexiness.

In the photo, Jenna rocked a burgundy-colored dress which perfectly highlighted her amazing figure. It consisted of a strapless top which showed off an ample amount of cleavage while also drawing attention to her flawless décolletage. The tiny garment also flashed a glimpse of her stomach.

Jenna, who is popular for gracing the covers of magazines like Maxim, GQ, FHM and Sports Illustrated, teamed the top with matching skirt which accentuated her perfect hips. The ensemble also boasted a thigh-high slit which drew attention to her toned legs.

The stunner wore her brunette tresses in soft waves, letting her locks fall over her back and shoulder. In terms of jewelry, she only opted for a gold bracelet. She also accessorized with a wristwatch.

According to the geotag, the pic was captured somewhere in Miami, Florida. The shoot took place indoors, against the background of a colorful wall. To pose, she stood straight and kept a hand on her thigh. The hottie lifted her chin and slightly tilted her head while gazing straight at the lens. She also slightly puckered her lips to pull off a very sexy look.

In the caption, she informed users that her outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Miss Circle.

Within four hours of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 6,700 likes. In addition to that, several of Jenna’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared 200 messages in which they praised her incredible figure, beautiful facial features, and her sensual style.

“Wow, you look extremely beautiful. Totally unreal,” one of her fans commented.

“Damn, the sexiest woman alive. Do you ever take a bad pic?!” chimed in another user, adding a heart-eyed emoji to the comment.

“So incredibly gorgeous and hot. I love you so much, Jenna,” a third admirer remarked.

“The most gorgeous woman in the world,” a fourth follower proclaimed.

Others posted words and phrases like “be mine,” “goddess,” and “definition of perfection,” to express their adoration.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation and support, including Eri Anton, Antje Utgaard, Arianny Celeste, and Valeria Orsini.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Jenna shared another sultry photograph on November 5 in which she rocked a black, formfitting top that accentuated her slender figure. She paired it with matching leather pants. To date, the post has accrued more than 15,000 likes.