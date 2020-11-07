Yaslen Clemente Celebrates ‘Cuddle Weather’ In A Skimpy Thong & Hoodie

Blond bombshell Yaslen Clemente thrilled her 2.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent update, a sizzling snap that showcased her curvaceous figure. Yaslen posed in the corner of an interior space featuring plain white walls and white baseboards. The neutral backdrop provided the perfect background for her colorful top.

Her hoodie was from the brand Grail Finders, and Yaslen made sure to tag the label’s own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. The garment was crafted from a vibrant red material that was lighter in certain areas and darker in others for an eye-catching look. The piece also featured some black graphic elements, and a hood that extended halfway down her back.

She paired the oversized hoodie, which obscured some of her curvaceous upper body, with simple black thong underwear. The bottoms showcased her shapely posterior, covering just a hint of skin at her lower back, leaving her rear, toned thighs and calves exposed. She also had on a pair of black socks that extended to just above her ankles. Yaslen kept one foot planted on the ground and bent the other, pointing her toes as she elevated her leg.

Yaslen’s blond locks were styled in sleek waves that tumbled down her chest and back, a paler hue towards the tips and a darker shade at the roots. She gazed seductively over her shoulder, a soft smile playing across her features as she looked at the camera. She placed one hand on her elevated thigh, and the pose showcased her flawless physique to perfection.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 14,200 likes within just 38 minutes. It also received 155 comments from her eager audience in the same time span, as they rushed to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Amazing,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“Literally my all time fav post notification and the BEST human being in it,” another follower added.

“Gorgeous. Lovely legs,” a third fan remarked, captivated by that particular portion of Yaslen’s physique.

“There’s a hoodie in that picture?” another follower joked, more interested in Yaslen’s gravity-defying derriere.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Yaslen thrilled her followers with a short video clip in which she rocked a pink bikini that barely covered anything at all. The minuscule two-piece showed off her figure, and she perched on the edge of a pool in a landscaped backyard after strutting seductively towards the camera in the steamy clip.