Meghan Markle ‘Drags Prince Harry Around Like A Performing Seal,’ Royal Reporter Says

A royal reporter has not held back in her less-than-flattering views on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship.

According to The Daily Star, columnist Ingrid Seward discussed the duo during the launch for her latest biography, Prince Philip Revealed: A Man Of His Century. The first thing that she noted was that the pair did not date for very long before becoming engaged.

“God Almighty, Meghan has really moved at the speed of lightning. It was a whirlwind courtship, it was pretty quick,” she said.

In fact, Harry and Meghan seemed so committed to each other so quickly that several members of the prince’s inner circle — including his brother and former best friend — were alarmed and suggested that the duke take his time. However, though the advice was kindly meant, Prince Harry took it poorly. He has since ended the friendship with his childhood pal and remains in a frosty relationship with Prince William.

However, Seward added that she did not believe that the prince is unhappy in his decision to prioritize his wife.

“Harry is totally mesmerized by her; he would follow her to the ends of the earth, that’s my feeling. He’s obsessed,” she said.

However, she added that his devotion had some drawbacks, especially as the two begin new careers apart from the monarchy.

“He’s being dragged around like a royal performing seal,” she continued.

“And Meghan has got to hang on to Harry because he’s her entrée – what is she otherwise, but a starlet?”

“I don’t like her for it, but I do admire her for being able to pack so much into such a short time,” she concluded.

The biographer is not the only person to have suggested that the duchess is the more dominant force in the pair’s relationship. For example, conservative pundit Candace Owens wrote that the redheaded prince looked like a “hostage” and joked about paying his ransom fee after the couple appeared in a video for Time magazine.

Can somebody PLEASE pay Prince Harry’s ransom so Meghan Markle stops releasing these hostage videos? I love you England but 2020 has been rough enough without us having to watch a Stockholm syndrome royal losing his soul to a D-list actress. https://t.co/QZ6flqAHKW — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 26, 2020

Celebrity photographer Jesal Parshotam also made similar comments on social media. Parshotam — who has taken numerous photos of the couple — also knew Meghan before she met Prince Harry.

“He took her beanie and she wears the trousers,” he joked in post on Instagram.

These are not the first comments relating to the Sussexes that Seward has made this week. As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, the royal reporter, who also serves at the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, recently revealed in a podcast that she no longer put the duke and duchess of the cover of the publication because it led to poor sales.