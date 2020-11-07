Daniela Tamayo Goes Braless Under A Black Leather Jacket On Instagram

Colombian fitness model Daniela Tamayo is no stranger to flaunting her perfect physique on social media. Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday, November 7, she shared another racy picture which became an instant hit.

In the snapshot, Daniela rocked a black jacket which she left unzipped. To spice things up, she ditched her bra to show off a hint of her breasts as well as her bare chest.

Daniela teamed the jacket with a pair of black lace underwear which drew attention to her toned thighs and legs.

The hottie wore her highlighted tresses in soft, romantic waves, letting her locks fall over her shoulders and back.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in Medellín, Colombia, which is the model’s hometown. The shoot took place indoors, at a nondescript location. To strike a pose, Daniela stood straight and lightly tugged at her jacket. She gazed straight at the camera and flashed an ear-to-ear smile.

The hottie added a caption in Spanish, and according to Google Translate, she informed users that she is a Taurian. She also asked her fans to tell her about their zodiac signs.

The stunner also tagged her photographer, Buhomax, for acknowledgement.

Within two hours of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 4,655 likes. In addition to that, several of Daniela’s ardent followers took to the comments section and posted more than 265 messages in which they praised her incredible physique, pretty looks, as well as her sexy style. Many users also enthusiastically responded to the caption.

“You look so gorgeous! I am a Gemini. Will I be compatible with Taurus?” one of her fans commented.

“I don’t believe in star signs but I can be whatever you want, babe,” chimed in another user.

“Oh wow, this pic is so hot it’s making me sweat!! This is definitely my next screensaver,” a third admirer remarked, adding a wink and kiss emoji.

“Beautiful and angelic, like always. This lingerie looks gorgeous on you,” a fourth follower proclaimed.

Others posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “my wife,” and “breathtakingly hot,” to let Daniela know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation and support, including Eri Anton, Luz Elena Echeverria, and Nanis Ochoa.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Daniela posted another racy snaps on October 9 which sent pulses racing. In the snap, she rocked a yellow-and-purple mismatched bikini to put her incredible figure front and center. To date, the post has accrued more than 8,200 likes and about 300 comments.