Luz Elena Echeverria Looks Super Sexy In An Animal-Print Top And Bikini Bottoms

Colombian fitness model Luz Elena Echeverria often wows her 1.1 million followers with her skin-baring photographs on Instagram. Following her sexy-pic posting routine, she took to her page on Saturday, November 7, and uploaded yet another racy snap to send temperatures soaring.

In the snapshot, Luz Elena rocked an animal-print crop top which featured a high-neck style and long sleeves. It perfectly hugged her curves while drawing attention to her taut stomach and sculpted abs.

Luz Elena, who initially rose to fame after participating in Colombian fitness reality TV show Desafío Súper Humanos (Super Human Challenge), teamed the risqué top with a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms which were pulled high on her waist. The tiny garment put her sexy thighs and well-toned, long legs on full display.

The model wore her raven-colored tresses down and swept her long, silky locks to the left side, letting them fall over her shoulder and back. In terms of jewelry, she only opted for a delicate anklet.

The pic was captured outdoors, seemingly in a wooden patio. Luz Elena stood against the background of some trees. She crossed her legs and looked straight at the lens while lightly pulling her hair.

The hottie also puckered her lips a bit to pull off a very seductive look.

Luz Elena added a caption in Spanish, and according to Google Translate, she suggested users and to be stronger in order to achieve their fitness goals. She also added her own list of excuses, which included lack of time, shortage of money, and no contacts.

Within six hours of going live, the snapshot garnered more than 12,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Luz Elena’s ardent followers took to the comments section and posted close to 300 messages in which they praised her incredible body and hot style.

“Oh wow, you are so damn gorgeous,” one of her fans commented.

“Hands down the fittest body on Instagram. I envy you,” chimed in another user.

“Wow, you look fabulous!! I love you so much,” a third admirer remarked.

“I can relate to your list of excuses, I also tell people I don’t have time,” a fourth follower replied to the caption.

Others posted words and phrases like “sexiest,” “fantastic,” and “perfection,” to express their adoration.

Aside from here regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation and support, including Jackie Janzer, Gia Macool, Angeline Varona, and Katelyn Runck.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, a few months ago, Luz Elena shared another hot pic on the photo-sharing website in which she rocked a gold bikini to mesmerize viewers.