Casey Costelloe Flashes Pert Derriere In Snakeskin-Print Thong Bikini

Casey Costelloe posed with her backside toward the camera for a spicy new Instagram pic on Saturday afternoon. The Aussie bombshell looked smoking hot as she flashed her pert derriere.

Casey opted to wear a beige snake-skin print bikini in the photo. The top fit snugly around her ample bust and showcased just a hint of sideboob in the process. The thin spaghetti straps also flaunted her gym-honed arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bikini bottoms left little to the imagination as they put her nearly-bare booty in the spotlight. The garment clung to her petite waist and accentuated her toned thighs as well. Her muscular back was also highlighted in the snap. She spiced up the look with multiple bangle bracelets on her wrist.

Casey stood with her legs pressed together and her hands just under her buns. She arched her back and pulled her shoulders back. She gave a smoldering star into the camera and parted her lips as she looked over her shoulder.

In the background of the photo, a bright blue sky and some sand could be seen. In the caption, Casey revealed that she was giving away some of her 2021 calendars to a few loyal fans.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose curls that cascaded down her back.

Many of Casey’s 783,000-plus followers jumped at the chance to show their support for the post. The photo garnered more than 3,000 likes in less than an hour after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 120 remarks about the pic during that time.

“WOW you are breathtakingly GORGEOUS beyond words, beautiful Casey,” one follower stated.

“Indescribable beautiful, every centimeter of your body is literally perfect and dazzling,” another declared.

“Your just…just see l can’t even type because your so beautiful,” a third user quipped.

“Looking absolutely gorgeous,” a fourth person wrote.

The model never seems to shy away from stepping in front of the camera while wearing racy ensembles. She’s been known to sport figure-hugging outfits while hitting the beach, working out, and relaxing at home.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casey recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she posed in a strapless pink bikini that showcased her underboob as she frolicked in the water on a sunny day. That post was also popular among her fans. To date, it’s pulled in more than 16,000 likes and over 500 comments.