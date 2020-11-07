Bruna Rangel Lima Shows Off Killer Curves In Open Crop-Top And White Panties

Brazilian bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima sent plenty of temperatures soaring on Saturday, November 7, when she uploaded a revealing new snapshot of herself to her Instagram account.

The 24-year-old social media influencer and fitness blogger was photographed seemingly in her backyard patio. Bruna took center stage in the frame as she posed sexily next to her puppy. She sat down, leaning back into her arms while she pushed her chest forward. She cocked one hip out and propped one knee up to highlight her curvy form. She added more sultriness to her look by pouting and directing her soft gaze into the camera’s lens.

Her long highlighted brunette locks were parted slightly off-center and styled pin-straight as they cascaded down her back. She wore her nails short with a light pink polish.

Bruna showed off her amazing figure in a skimpy, open crop-top that featured a faded, gray, camouflage print with bold red letters, and short sleeves. She wore the garment, which tied in the front, without a bra underneath, showcasing a great deal of cleavage that drew eyes to her bust. Further on show was her toned midriff as the number reached just below her chest.

She teamed to the top with a scanty pair of white panties. The high-rise briefs had no trouble flaunting her curves and pert booty.

In the post’s geotag, she revealed that she was photographed in Los Angeles. In the caption, she stated that her outfit was designed by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company she is partnered with.

The jaw-dropping photo instantly caught the attention of plenty of social media users, amassing more than 27,000 likes since going live just 40 minutes ago. Additionally, hundreds of fans headed to the comments section to declare adoration for the model, her figure, her looks, and her ensemble.

“Wow you look amazing,” one Instagram user wrote, filling their comment with red-heart and fire emoji.

“Aww literally the most beautiful and cutest post notification that I got,” a second fan chimed in.

“Cutest picture ever, you look absolutely beautiful and gorgeous,” a third admirer gushed.

“Hi Bruna, you are very beautiful, very nice, very sexy, I love you,” a fourth individual asserted, adding a series of pink-heart emoji at the end of their comment.

Bruna has teased her social media fans with smoking-hot content on more than one occasion. Just yesterday, she shared an image in which she rocked just an apron and thong panties that called attention to her pert backside. That post has received more than 119,000 likes, so far.