Russian Model Evgeniya Lvovna Shows Off Her Bikini Body At An Outdoor Gym In Tulum

Social media star Evgeniya Lvovna wowed her 1.2 million Instagram followers after posting a new photo that showed off her bikini body.

The picture was a throwback shot from her holiday in Mexico. The specific setting was geotagged as the Tulum Jungle Gym, a tropical fitness center with wooden dumbbells, sand on the ground, and bamboo walls covered with tropical plants. Lvovna took advantage of the cool background and leaned against a rack of weights while showing off her physique.

The top of the bikini featured a low scooped neckline that exposed her collarbone and décolletage. A cut-out accent in the center of the bust showed off even more skin. Lvovna tied a bow at the bottom hem which added an unexpected element of sweetness to the otherwise sultry look.

The bottoms were a classic brief style with a high-rise silhouette. The sides rested at her midriff to emphasize her hourglass figure and show off as much of her toned legs as possible.

The swim set was a fun leopard-print pattern, and the combination of yellow and black both flattered Lvovna’s skin and complemented the beachy beige color palette of the gym.

The fitness model styled her hair in a half-up, half-down look and left a few tendrils loose to frame her face. The rest of her wavy brunette hair cascaded down past her shoulders and appeared slightly windswept in the shot.

Lvovna posed by facing the camera and tilting her head to give a smoldering look. She spread her arms out to the side and rested them on the weights behind her. She also bent her knee and crossed one leg in front of the other to accentuate her curves. Beside her was a sign that contained a motivational quote.

“He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life,” it read.

Fans went wild over the new upload and awarded the shot over 11,000 likes and more than 140 within an hour of posting.

“The most stunning angel there is,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with a heart-eye face.

“Love how the weights look, and you look beautiful as always,” raved a second.

“Wow… you’re literally perfect,” wrote a third.

“Jungle queen,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with both a queen emoji and a besotted face symbol.

This is not the first time this week that the Russian model has stunned her fans with a bikini pic. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she recently dropped jaws after modeling a pink paisley set while climbing on some driftwood at the beach.